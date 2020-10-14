Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 7.8%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,118,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,705,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

ITRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

