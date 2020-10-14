ITT (NYSE:ITT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

NYSE ITT opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ITT by 724.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

