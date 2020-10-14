Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 64.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.