Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

