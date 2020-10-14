Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,775 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

