Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald's by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MCD stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

