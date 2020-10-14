Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

