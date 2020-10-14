Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,986,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,657,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,463 shares of company stock worth $47,660,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

