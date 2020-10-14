Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,436,000 after purchasing an additional 275,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,663,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,379,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $320.26 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.41 and its 200 day moving average is $266.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

