Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.