Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 198.26%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

