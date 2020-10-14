Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

