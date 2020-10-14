JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.28 ($20.33).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €14.49 ($17.05) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.84.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.