Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $230.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Shares of LH opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.38.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

