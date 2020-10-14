Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $134.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

