Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,655 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 318.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 404,090 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

