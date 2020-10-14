Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

NYSE HCA opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

