Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 922.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 73,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 58,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

