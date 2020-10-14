Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumentum by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Lumentum by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

