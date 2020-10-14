Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $269.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $278.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

