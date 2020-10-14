Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $762.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

