Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

