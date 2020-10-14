Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.36 ($31.01).

JEN stock opened at €25.36 ($29.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.04. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

