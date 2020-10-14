JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG opened at $73.62 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.