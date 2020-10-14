JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 60.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 11.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 20.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 53.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 190,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

