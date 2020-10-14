JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 85,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 96,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 217.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 63,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 365,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

