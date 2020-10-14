Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 17.5% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)’s stock price was up 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 983,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 190,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,991,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 37.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

