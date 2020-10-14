JMP Securities Boosts Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $30.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

RZLT opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Insiders have bought 2,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last three months.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

