Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of 0.0-1.0% to ~$82.0-82.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.66 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.95-8.05 EPS.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.71.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

