Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

JNJ stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.48. 305,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.