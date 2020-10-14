JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €22.44 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €22.44 ($26.40) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €15.96 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.56. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

