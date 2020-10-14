JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Neutral

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

