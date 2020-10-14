JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

