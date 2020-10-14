JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Read More: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.