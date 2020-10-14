JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. Frogads has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.03.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last 90 days.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

