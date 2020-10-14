JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. Frogads has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.03.
Frogads Company Profile
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.