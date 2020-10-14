JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$150.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,099.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

