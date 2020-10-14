JSR Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JSR in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JSCPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. JSR has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

