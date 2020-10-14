Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Raised to GBX 348

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 241.60 ($3.16) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,062.45). Also, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48). Insiders acquired a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $56,095,000 over the last quarter.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

