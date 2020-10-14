Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £112.30 ($146.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £108.58 ($141.86).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock opened at GBX 9,316 ($121.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of GBX 9,410 ($122.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,531.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,223.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.