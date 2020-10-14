KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,648,000 after buying an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,150,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 232.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 460,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,836 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

