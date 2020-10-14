Karyopharm Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,766 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the average daily volume of 194 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Demaree acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $109,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

