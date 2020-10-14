KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
KB Home has increased its dividend by 130.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KBH opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.
In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
