KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

KB Home has increased its dividend by 130.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KBH opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

