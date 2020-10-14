Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -479.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kennametal by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kennametal by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
