Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -479.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kennametal by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kennametal by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

