Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €37.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.56 ($33.60).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

G1A stock opened at €30.42 ($35.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.