KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.