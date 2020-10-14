KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frogads has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

FROG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.03. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

In other Frogads news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

