KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Paypal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $207.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,538,000 after buying an additional 855,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

