KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%.

COG has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,018,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.