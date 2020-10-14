Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 723,051 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

