Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 6,360.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Kiadis Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Kiadis Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS:KIADF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Kiadis Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kiadis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiadis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.