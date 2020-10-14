KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

